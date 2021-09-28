 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona audit confirms Trump lost, finds no fraud
Letter: Arizona audit confirms Trump lost, finds no fraud

I asked my Magic 8-ball if Biden won the 2020 presidential election. The 8-ball confirmed that Trump lost. It cost $8.88, far less than the almost $6 million that the Cyber Ninja "audit" cost, and it has the same level of credibility. Plus, my Magic 8-ball isn't a conspiracy nut.

Senate President Karen Fann said, “We do know that there were intentional problems that need to be fixed.’’ I have no idea what that is supposed to mean since she didn't say, but if she is truly interested in solving problems, she should give the Magic 8-ball a try. Arizona could get rid of those pesky elections altogether. Candidates would just ask the Magic 8-ball if they won. No exit polls. No Steve Kornacki. No recounts. No need for voters. The answer would be instant. Except for the times it answers "Try again later."

Vern Lamplot

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

