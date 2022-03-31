 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona banner year

  • Comments

All week I've read, from so-called professional sports writers, about Arizona basketball and its failure to advance. Too many foreign players, point guard inadequate and coach unused to the finals. First, I am a season ticket holder and nuts about the Wildcats. Lets see, they only beat Michigan and Illinois on their home courts, knocked off UCLA twice, finished the season 33-4, reached a number 2 nationally ranking and advanced to the final sixteen. Of course I, and all the Wildcat nation, wanted more but it wasn't to be. I question whether these pundits of sports are aware that other good programs want to win too. Do they remember that Gonzaga lost in the 16 also. I wonder what would have been enough for them. A final four, national championship or possible a shot at the Boston Celtics. I'm thrilled at what they did and anxiously look ahead to next year. Be satisfied with near perfection.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

