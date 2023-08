Isn't it time to give the community a chance to celebrate both sides of Arizona basketball?

The blue-red scrimmage with other fun contests may be a perfect opportunity.

Why can't we have a Womens blue-red game followed by perhaps, a mixed/coed team threeRay-point contest, followed by the Men's blue-red game?

This would deservedly promote both our teams and enhance the UA basketball fan experience.

Ramon Hernandez

Northeast side