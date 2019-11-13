The Arizona Women's Basketball team played a game on Tuesday, November, 5th. The Sports section on Wednesday had a news story about the Women's team winning but NO box score. On Wednesday, November 6th, the Men's Basketball team played a game and the Thursday Sports section had a news article AND box score. On Friday, November 8th, the Women's Basketball team played a game. On Saturday, the Sports section had a news article but NO box score. Is that fair reporting? I think not. The Women's Basketball team, defending NIT Champions, deserve better.
Dick Poffenberger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.