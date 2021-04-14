Letter: Arizona Boarder Security

Related to this story
Letter: Re: the April 7. article “Greg Hansen: Sean Miller's reign ends as University of Arizona leaders seek a fresh start”
Re: the April 8 article "UA's desire for a fresh start leads toend of Miller's reign."
Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…
What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?
Yesterday's (4/1/2021)"Tucson & Region Section" led off with news that, "Republican state senators have finally hired the companies they w…
Anyone, especially any legislator, who says that they are supporting legislation to fix our election system because the current system is flaw…
Letter: Re: the April 7. article “Arizona to pay coach Adia Barnes $580,000 next season under proposed five-year deal”
Our women's basketball coach should get more money. I totally disagree with her contract. I've been a Arizona fan for over 50 years. Our women…
There's been a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. An emergency room doctor, his wife, grandchildren and an employee were shot to deat…
As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…
Possibly the best candidate for the men's head basketball coach is just down the hall from Miller's now vacated office. What a statement the U…
There are 23 voter suppression bills in the state legislature based on the big lie that Trump won the election, despite all evidence to the co…
