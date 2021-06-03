 Skip to main content
Letter: ARIZONA BOOSTS ENERGY GOALS???
Letter: ARIZONA BOOSTS ENERGY GOALS???

You've got to be kidding! Suggestions for a preposterous schedule for converting to clean energy sources in Arizona. Arizona, a State where the sun's energy blesses us 300+ days per year. Now, with "a "fast-track" schedule Arizona utilities, sorta hafta get 100% of their energy from carbon-free sources like solar, wind and nuclear by the end of 2070 — 20 years later than originally proposed. Why am I not impressed! Climate change is accelerating, while our politicians are regressing. Our grandkids will pay the price.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

