Letter: Arizona Bowl Cancelation
Letter: Arizona Bowl Cancelation

I am truly disappointed that this Friday's Arizona Bowl was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues. The amount of goodwill, charitable donations, and local economy boosts the Arizona Bowl has brought to our area over the last 6 years has been admirable. I am much more disappointed by the association of the Bowl with Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, the current title sponsor. Shortly before the official cancellation announcement Mr. Portnoy tweeted "Nobody is dying from covid..." One of the replies to Mr. Portnoy's tweet was from an IC nurse who treated 3 ventilated Covid patients the previous evening, one of whom was not going to make it. She said it clearly, " People not worried about Covid have been passing this to the vulnerable and killing them in droves for 2 years." I urge the Arizona Bowl Committee to disavow themselves from Barstool Sports as soon as legally possible and make a statement condemning Mr. Portnoy's dangerous rhetoric.

Mark Hanna

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

