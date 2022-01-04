Letter: Arizona Bowl/Dave Portnoy

I read where Dave Portnoy, the president of Barstool Sports said no one is dying of Covid and the CDC said treat it like the common cold. I wish my sister had a cold on March 30, 2021 when she passed away due to Covid complications. I wish my friend who died a week ago only had a cold maybe he would not have been on a ventilator for two weeks. Maybe his children could have been with him when he died, only his wife was allowed to be there.
Luckily I was with my sister when she died
Tell that to the 800,000 plus families who have lost a loved one.
I will never spend a penny on that bowl game as long as Mr. Portnoy is involved.
Mark Bensley
Northeast side
