Letter: Arizona Bowl Getting in Bed with Barstool Sports

It looked to me like the Tucson college sports scene was ready for big things ahead with the new hires of quality coaches loaded with character; Jedd Fisch, Tommy Lloyd, and Chip Hale. Then came the gut punch. I just read that our Arizona Bowl is getting in bed with Barstool Sports and their controversial founder Dave Portnoy. With an “Animal House” mentality, they like to gin up their customers with a good dose of bullying, misogyny, and racism. It doesn’t take a seasoned investigator to find plenty of examples. A business model that thrives on clicks, eyeballs and circulation does not achieve success by being “nice guys.” Just check with ESPN who cancelled their contract after only one show on the network. Is that what Southern Arizonan’s want to name their bowl after? Maybe so, but don’t count me in.
Ray Lindstrom
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.