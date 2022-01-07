Letter: Arizona Bowl sponsorship

After the Arizona Bowl Games were cancelled because of COVID 19, STAR sports columnist Greg Hansen noted that this was an obvious loss for Tucson. Arizona Bowl Board of Directors Chairman Ali Farhang said that the sports event "gives net proceeds to local charities, creates a significant economic impact, and shines a spotlight on Tucson."
While there are advantages for Tucson in hosting the Arizona Bowl, it is appalling to have an event title sponsor who purportedly supports statements that suggest that domestic violence and crimes against women are okay. This serious societal problem, which has become more prevalent during the Pandemic, is nothing to joke about.
I strongly urge the Arizona Bowl Board of Directors to scrutinize their sponsorships and decide if their lead title sponsor is appropriate for future bowl games. The Pima County Board of Supervisors is to be commended for stepping back from their support. There is an opportunity for others to reconsider as well.
Carol W West
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.