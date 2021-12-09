Letter: Arizona Bowl

Looking over the list of college football bowl games, I counted 44 games to be played throughout the U.S. Of those 44 games, only ONE won't be televised -- The Arizona Bowl. That's right - our bowl game is the lone exception. What is the point, then, of holding a bowl game? Was a contract with television even considered or did the controversial sponsor, Barstool Sports, only ever intend to drive desperate CMU and BSU fans to its app? Will there be a cost to watch this game, whereas all 43 other games are free to football fans?
Unlike in years' past, there will be no showcasing of Tucson weather or extolling of our beautiful city to the nation at large. Rest assured that our friends to the north will benefit from national exposure of their various games. I know I won't be watching. I just hope this isn't a multi-year contract.
Susan Wilson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.