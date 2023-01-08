Letter: Arizona Bowl

As an Ohio University alum, I sincerely hope whoever runs the Arizona Bowl here in Tucson consider not using Barstool Sports for future telecasts. They did a disservice to both the University of Wyoming and Ohio University. They mocked the game, exhibited no true interest in either team, ran a line of ridiculous jokes and characters, used foul language etc. It was a sophomoric display that belonged in a bar, not on television, and I don’t think it boded well for the University of Arizona and Tucson.