I find it depressing that the Arizona Supreme Court now allows (in the 21st Century, no less) a business to use religious beliefs as grounds for discrimination. Until this ruling falls by the wayside, any business that refuses to serve a group of people should be required to post clearly on its front door, website, Facebook page, etc., a list of each and every group of people that the business refuses to serve. It should not be incumbent upon customers to inquire whether, and against whom, a business discriminates. Business owners should be proud to proclaim publicly what their religious beliefs "require." Such postings would enable potential customers to avoid having hurtful face-to-face exchanges informing them that they will not be served. Such postings would also protect my First Amendment right to freedom of speech, as I have a right to ensure that not a single dollar of mine supports a business that discriminates against any group of people.
Karen Carson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.