Letter: Arizona can’t handle more tax cuts:

The Star did a disservice to its readers when it ran the Opinion piece titled “Arizona can’t handle a tax hike now” without explaining Ms. Askey association with the Republican Party of Arizona and where she is listed as First Vice Chair Maricopa County Republican. She claims lower-income workers and minority communities were hardest hit by this recession so business taxes must be cut. Meanwhile she says nothing about cuts in state income taxes that caused Income Tax Revenue to fall, low minimum wage, right to work law, lack of social safety net, lack of health insurance for middle and lower class non-existent for most. If Ms. Askey is so worried about tax hikes how about working to reduce the regressive taxes where according to the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy the lowest 20% of Arizonians pay 13% of their income in taxes while the top pay just 5.9%.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.