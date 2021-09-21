 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona can’t handle more tax cuts:
View Comments

Letter: Arizona can’t handle more tax cuts:

  • Comments

The Star did a disservice to its readers when it ran the Opinion piece titled “Arizona can’t handle a tax hike now” without explaining Ms. Askey association with the Republican Party of Arizona and where she is listed as First Vice Chair Maricopa County Republican. She claims lower-income workers and minority communities were hardest hit by this recession so business taxes must be cut. Meanwhile she says nothing about cuts in state income taxes that caused Income Tax Revenue to fall, low minimum wage, right to work law, lack of social safety net, lack of health insurance for middle and lower class non-existent for most. If Ms. Askey is so worried about tax hikes how about working to reduce the regressive taxes where according to the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy the lowest 20% of Arizonians pay 13% of their income in taxes while the top pay just 5.9%.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dead pool? Really!

What will it take to get us to take climate change seriously? I’m sure that I,like many Tucsonans ,was dismayed to see on the front page of Su…

Local-issues

Letter: Maddening!

Last Saturday night I went to the Arizona Stadium expecting to see a football game and I’m sure there was one taking place but there was so mu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News