Letter: Arizona Cancer Center

Tucson is the luckiest city in the country because they have Dr. Rachna Shroff at the University of Arizona Cancer Center. Being from Florida I went to three different oncologist around the country until fortune sent me to Dr. Shroff. She is the most dedicated, kind and interested doctor I have ever met.

The Cancer Center also has the most wonderful staff.

Dr. Shroff is working on cancers cures and treatments that are not popular. She is a champion for the rare cancers and that is hard to find. I am one of the few where the treatments have rendered me cancer-free. It is all due to Dr. Shroff. I feel that there is no better way to honor her than to have this letter printed in your paper.

Thank you,

A grateful patient who is once again enjoying life.

Heather Sue Chase

Downtown

