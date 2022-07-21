 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Candidates

Approximately two years ago, I became a registered independent voter because I believed both parties were irreparably broken. The latest campaign ads have only reinforced that belief. Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake, both Republicans, have contributed to Democratic causes and candidates in the past. If another candidate has better ideas, why not applaud that bipartisanship? Similarly, why is it a detriment if Mark Kelly overwhelmingly supports Democrats 97% of the time? The only criteria for voting should be which candidate has the best platform to benefit Arizona.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

