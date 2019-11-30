Re: the Nov. 21 article "Phoenix's Nikola Corp. claims breakthrough in battery cells meant to power heavy trucks."
The Star reported Thursday on Nikola’s plan for a production facility in Coolidge for their electric vehicles. Noted in the article were substantial innovations in their battery technology. This is great for Arizona’s economy and our environment. With a carbon fee and rebate of the fee to citizens as proposed by HR 763, just imagine the market force that will drive this kind of innovation and new clean energy jobs. Hopefully, Arizona would continue to reap these kind of economic wins as our air gets healthier and our climate stabilizes. We need our representatives Tom O’Halleran, Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul grijalva to support this bipartisan bill. Linda Karl MD, member Citizen Climate Lobby
Linda Karl
Northeast side
