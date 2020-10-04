 Skip to main content
Letter: ARIZONA COMMUNITIES UNDER ENVIRONMENTAL THREAT
With continued record heat and years of devastating wildfires climate crisis is a local and national security threat and could mean irreparable damage to our homes and families.

We must transition away from burning fossil fuels and toward generating more renewable energy.

Electing commissioners to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) that are supportive and knowledgeable about renewable energy investments and dedicated to increasing the amount of clean energy in Arizona is critical for our future. Arizona should be the solar capital of our nation with our sunshine!

Voters have the opportunity to create an ACC that will work toward more clean energy by voting for

THREE ACC candidates on November 3rd.

VOTE Bill MUNDELL, Shea STANFIELD & Anna TOVAR for leadership that will be your voice in protecting your water resources, the quality of your air, and the transition to more renewable energy use.

Sally Connelly

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

