Letter: Arizona Corporate Commission

Please join me in voting for Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar for the Arizona Corporate Commission in the upcoming elections. As Commissioners, Mundell, Stanfield and Tovar will serve the people of Arizona, not the corporate interests. The very utilities the corporation commission regulates have an inordinate influence on the elections that choose the makeup of the commission. This situation harms Arizona ratepayers, harms our environment, and must not be allowed to continue. It’s not complicated. Arizona is blessed with the most days of sunshine in America. And that’s why we need to continue expanding our use of solar energy, not to mention all forms of renewable energy. We can reduce our carbon emissions, create jobs, deliver reliable and affordable electricity to consumers, and build an energy infrastructure using the latest innovations to accommodate our state’s growing energy needs by electing Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar to the Arizona Corporate Commission.
Karl Schaeffer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
