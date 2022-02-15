Letter: Arizona Corporation Commission Fails in Duty to Citizens

Re: the Jan. 27 article "ACC votes to reject guidelines for clean energy."
Three members of the Arizona Corporation Commission voted not to require TEP and other utilities to move to clean energy by 2070—50 years from now because it “might” cause ratepayer’s rates to increase. Really?
Clean energy is already cheaper than fossil fuel generated energy. Ratepayer’s medical costs are already higher because of dirty air diseases, exacerbated by climate related wildfires and drought. Adding even more CO2 to the atmosphere will make these costs even higher and the planet less inhabitable. Recognizing that we face an unfolding disaster, Oregon has mandated 100% clean energy by 2040, California, Washington, and New Mexico by 2045 and Nevada by 2050 but for Arizona 100% clean energy by 2070 is too soon and unnecessary governmental intrusion. Commissioners Kennedy and Tovar deserve our thanks, but Olson, O’Connor and Marquez Peterson have failed in their duty to protect the citizenry. They should be ashamed.
Mike Carran
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.