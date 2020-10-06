Letter: ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION

Next week some of you will receive your ballots.
With all the noise, the Arizona Corporation Commission race has been overlooked and underreported.
If you are concerned with your utility rates, energy policy, water companies, telecommunications and railroad cars that explode you should pay attention.
Particularly troubling are candidates that are overtly political or just plain uninformed.
Eric Sloan took $4 million dollars from APS but now says he can be a “consumer advocate”. If you believe him you should also check under your pillow tomorrow morning to see of the tooth fairy left you money.
Jim O’Connor, who I have now listened to on 3 debates, is “studying” virtually everything. Based on his lack of depth on anything energy, water or telecom I suspect he would show up on day one with a little pink backpack, 5 sharpened pencils and a new notebook.
The ACC has constitutionally defined duties that are hugely important to you.
It is not the place for sound bites and on the job training.
Eric Gorsegner
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
