 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Courts Diversity (and new Supreme Court vacancy)
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Courts Diversity (and new Supreme Court vacancy)

  • Comments

A brand-new Arizona Advocacy Foundation report I authored shows that women and people of color are severely underrepresented as judges in Arizona’s court system.

In the Grand Canyon state, there are twice as many male judges as female judges. And while one in three Arizona residents are Latino, only 7% of judges are Latino. And in Pima County, there are zero Black or Native American judges.

The impartiality and fairness of the courts has never been more important to the health of our democracy. But with courts that egregiously fail to represent the public they serve, the legitimacy of Arizona’s court system is threatened.

Governor Ducey has an opportunity to take a step in the right direction. Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould has just retired and the governor would be wise to fill the seat with a person who would bring an excellent legal record—and diversity—to the court.

Caroline Livingston

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Local-issues

Letter: Not Sorry

As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News