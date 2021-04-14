Letter: Arizona Courts Diversity (and new Supreme Court vacancy)

A brand-new Arizona Advocacy Foundation report I authored shows that women and people of color are severely underrepresented as judges in Arizona’s court system.
In the Grand Canyon state, there are twice as many male judges as female judges. And while one in three Arizona residents are Latino, only 7% of judges are Latino. And in Pima County, there are zero Black or Native American judges.
The impartiality and fairness of the courts has never been more important to the health of our democracy. But with courts that egregiously fail to represent the public they serve, the legitimacy of Arizona’s court system is threatened.
Governor Ducey has an opportunity to take a step in the right direction. Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould has just retired and the governor would be wise to fill the seat with a person who would bring an excellent legal record—and diversity—to the court.
Caroline Livingston
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.