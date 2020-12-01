Letter: Arizona COVID Deaths Needlessly High

I recently moved from Oregon to Arizona, and am struck by the differences in the respective state governments’ policies regarding coronavirus restrictions. There is surprisingly still no mandate requiring mask wearing in Arizona.
What is the cost of this lax public health policy?
As of this writing, Oregon has documented 806 deaths from COVID, or 225 deaths per million residents. Arizona has had 6,568 deaths from COVID, or 1,013 deaths per million residents in the state. COVID deaths per capita in Arizona is 4.5 times that in Oregon.
Put in other words, if Arizona had achieved the same COVID mortality as Oregon currently has, there would have been over 5,000 fewer COVID deaths in Arizona to date.
Governor Ducey claims his approach to COVID restrictions “has always been about saving lives”. Replicating effective policies seen in Oregon and other states can help achieve this goal.
Respectfully,
Seth Rosenfeld MD
Tucson AZ
