Letter: Arizona Coyotes

To read about the drafting of Mitchell Miller by the Arizona Coyotes, a man with a history of racism and violence against a mentally disabled person, is a sad commentary on both the sport of hockey in general and a local Arizona team in particular. It is clear that money and winning is the name of the game in professional hockey and football, where violence (including domestic violence) and racism is tolerated.
How can we move toward a "more perfect union" if those in positions of power in sports choose to reward athletic prowess and turn a blind eye to character?
Judy Manelis, East Side
Judy Manelis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
