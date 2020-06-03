Letter: Arizona Curfew

Tucson City Mayor MS. Romero tweeted after learning about our Governors curfew declaration, "We have less than 6 hrs to plan...". The City's 'Plan' had to already be in place. The City has a S.O.P. (standard operating procedure) for almost everything. If there was not plan in place someone needs to look for a different line of work.
Paul Ostrowski
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
