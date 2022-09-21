Letter: Arizona Daily Star--Thanks for making cancellation decision easy

As a resident of Tucson for over 50 years, I have subscribed to the Arizona Daily Star for many years and through many editorial changes. I always felt the need to support local journalism and reporting of local issues. However, I now find that many of the stories I'm interested in which appear in the Star are from other regional or national media sources. Other local media now cover many issues as an alternative. The final straw for me is the emasculation of the comic section--the funnies are something we need more of--not less--in the world today. I will rely on other sources to provide the news and information. Thanks for making my cancellation decision easier after all these years.