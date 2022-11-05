Letter: Arizona Daily Star disgusting bias

Week after week your headlines and editorial features reflect a sad bias ignoring rounded and balanced reporting!

No wonder your paper is struggling for readership and ad revenues.

Key guidelines of your paper:

1. Ignore illegal border crossings and resulting drug crisis.

2. Disguise the nationwide and Arizona spike in crime caused by wanton disregard for the rule of law.

3. Minimize the impact of inflation on the citizens of Arizona and across our country as a whole.

4. Support staff bias in writers like elitist Tim Steller slanted to every democrat cause even when the position is beyond support.

5. Waive student loans even when the majority of students pay off their debt honoring their commitment.

6. Suggest every action of republicans or non supporting independent voters is racist.

7. Failing to call out educators and teachers unions for selfish behavior harming children during the pandemic shutdown.

Michael Lewis

SaddleBrooke