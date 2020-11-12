 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Daily Star Investigations
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Daily Star Investigations

Many thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for its thorough investigations of border issues, separation of immigrant children from parents, foster care in Arizona, building the border wall and its impact on the environment, and now services to disabled people. All of these issues impact people at the core of their being and at the heart of those they care for. Today's article about the efforts of families to get well deserved services for those they love who are disabled is both painful and inspiring. Painful because we should do better to assist those who live in the shadows; and inspiring because of the devotion of family members who tend to their needs. It is shameful that DDD budget cuts mean that many people who should be getting state assistance are not receiving it. Write your state legislators to tell them to fully fund services for people with developmental disabilities

Diane Wilson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Sharpie gate"

The article "ELECTION UPDATE: Joe Biden's lead in Arizona tightens in updated results," updated around 9am on 12/5, says a lawsuit was filed a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News