Letter: Arizona Daily Star Investigations

Many thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for its thorough investigations of border issues, separation of immigrant children from parents, foster care in Arizona, building the border wall and its impact on the environment, and now services to disabled people. All of these issues impact people at the core of their being and at the heart of those they care for. Today's article about the efforts of families to get well deserved services for those they love who are disabled is both painful and inspiring. Painful because we should do better to assist those who live in the shadows; and inspiring because of the devotion of family members who tend to their needs. It is shameful that DDD budget cuts mean that many people who should be getting state assistance are not receiving it. Write your state legislators to tell them to fully fund services for people with developmental disabilities
Diane Wilson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
