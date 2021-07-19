Letter: Arizona Daily Star Investigations

Kudos to the Arizona Daily Star for its investigative reporting - from articles by Tim Steller to the most recent Star demand that state agencies release data that show how people with developmental disabilities are determined to be eligible for services and the process for approval or denial. Also requested from the Department of Economic Security is information about closed investigations of allegations of abuse and neglect of individuals with developmental disabilities. These actions followed the Star's excellent series, "State of Denial" which revealed the unmet needs of those with disabilities. The public needs to know this information, and the Star's actions are a first step.
Diane Wilson
Foothills
