Letter: ARIZONA DAILY STAR REPRESENTATION

Re: the Dec. 1 letter "The Star isn't hiding its lefty slant."
Why is it an issue that the paper picks letters to the editor based on the comments that seem to be more liberal than his? Since Arizona voted all blue this election, you'd think it's because more and more "open minded" people are moving into the state, from Left leaning states, and a letter posted today from a recent transplant. If the paper reflects the people it serves, why is it an issue that some more liberal ideas are being shared? Jay got his conservative paragraph posted stating, "the paper is sliding into a liberal toilet." I'm not sure what a liberal toilet is. I looked it up on line at Home Depot and also asked Google, but couldn't find one. I'm happy we have a paper that even gives people like Jay their day in the sun. Open and honest news.
John Bingham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
