 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Arizona Daily Star supports democracy
View Comments

Letter: Arizona Daily Star supports democracy

  • Comments

Editor,

Freedom of the press is a defining characteristic of democracy. We entered WW1 proclaiming we were making the world safe for democracy. Today, it seems that the world is safer for authoritarianism. Journalists are being murdered and local newspapers are being killed off at alarming rates.

Whether we like the Arizona Daily Star or not, we should be grateful for its contributions towards preserving and enhancing democracy. For example, recently, in an editorial, the Star supported two candidates for the Tucson City Council. Soon after, many letters to the editor took issue with the Star's endorsements explaining why another candidate would be a wiser choice. Surely this inclusive discussion would not have appeared in a nationwide newspaper.

Too many cities no longer have a single local newspaper. We should all be grateful that the Arizona Daily Star continues to find ways to survive in this increasingly cut-throat world of ours.

Dave Gallagher

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News