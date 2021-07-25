Letter: Arizona Daily Star supports democracy

Editor,
Freedom of the press is a defining characteristic of democracy. We entered WW1 proclaiming we were making the world safe for democracy. Today, it seems that the world is safer for authoritarianism. Journalists are being murdered and local newspapers are being killed off at alarming rates.
Whether we like the Arizona Daily Star or not, we should be grateful for its contributions towards preserving and enhancing democracy. For example, recently, in an editorial, the Star supported two candidates for the Tucson City Council. Soon after, many letters to the editor took issue with the Star's endorsements explaining why another candidate would be a wiser choice. Surely this inclusive discussion would not have appeared in a nationwide newspaper.
Too many cities no longer have a single local newspaper. We should all be grateful that the Arizona Daily Star continues to find ways to survive in this increasingly cut-throat world of ours.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
