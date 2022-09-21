Letter: Arizona Daily Star

I am not surprised by all the negative comments about the print newspaper. I have subscribed for more than 30 years
and it's evident that print subscribers are no longer valued customers. The paper has been reduced to mostly ads and full support of any left ideology. Now that we near an election the coverage will be nothing but Democrat endorsements and more articles about Gabby Giffords since, of course, Mark Kelly needs your help. The subscription rate continues to increase and they even charge an extra fee when they raise the rate. It seems like print subscribers are no longer an asset.
.
Denise Walker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.