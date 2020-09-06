Letter: Arizona Daily Star's Curt Prendergast inadvertently makes case for border wall

I read a recent published letter that made a lot of sense about how the border wall can save migrant lives by acting as a deterrent. The writer noted that almost all of illegal immigration is done in between the ports of entry. Another letter rightly noted that Jaguars, of which only a handful have been spotted since the 1990s, have 62 miles of open land to cross on the Tohono O'odham reservation that has no wall. But here comes another anti-wall article by the Star's Curt Prendergast about wildlife not being able to cross because of the wall. He wrote, "Until recently, those animals could have walked under or through the head-high barriers set up in the valley in 2008 to stop smugglers from driving drug-laden vehicles across the border." Well, those vehicle barriers do not stop groups of illegal immigrants and backpacking drug smugglers from walking through. Reporter Prendergast inadvertently showed that if the wall prevents animals from crossing, then it should for humans too.
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
