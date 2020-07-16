Letter: Arizona "Death Panels"
In a Facebook post on Aug 7, 2009, then-Gov. Sarah Palin gave this ominous warning about healthcare legislation -"The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama's 'death panel' so his bureaucrats can decide, based on a subjective judgment of their 'level of productivity in society.'"

I find it ironic that Gov. Ducey and AZ Republicans have now instituted their version of a "death panel" for COVID-19 patients in Arizona. According to "COVID-19 Addendum: Allocation of Scarce Resources in Acute Care Facilities Recommended for Approval by State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) – 6/12/2020," many AZ residents including the aged, infirm, disabled, and others may be assessed as not worthy of receiving life-saving therapy. As a public health professional, I am outraged that this "death panel" strategy has not received more coverage in our news.

Charles R. Stack, DrPH

Green Valley

