Letter: Arizona Democracy Under Assault
Letter: Arizona Democracy Under Assault

This year, our Republican-led Arizona Legislature introduced more than 100 voter suppression bills and other legislation intended to reduce Arizonan’s participation in Democracy. This intensified effort to restrict voting is no doubt fueled by frustrated Republican efforts to overturn our 2020 presidential election results. The bills would impose unreasonable burdens, confusion, and/or penalties on those who register voters, vote by mail, support citizen’s initiatives, and administer elections. If passed, these laws would obstruct voter engagement and ease the majority party’s ability to change election rules and possibly results.

Regardless of party affiliation, I know that most Arizonans hold dear our system of government that is for the people and by the people. Yet, our Legislature appears not to respect these values. Please contact your state legislators, especially those who are Republican, and urge them to reject all voter suppression bills. And when voting in future elections, know which candidates support your right to vote.

Elizabeth Lyons

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

