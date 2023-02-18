I just heard that the esteemed Dr Theresa Cullen has withdrawn her appointment to be the head of the Arizona Department of Health Services. After the way the committee treated her, I would not want to be a “public servant under their scrutiny”. I am sad as she will not be considered. Dr Cullen is extremely capable of doing this job. This is a terrible loss for residents of Arizona but I accept her decision. Who needs all that hostility. I wonder how many lives she saved doing her job for residents of Pima County? We need our Doctors to advise us on what we need to do to keep ourselves and love ones. What a missed opportunity.