Something is rotten in the state of Arizona! The Department of Revenue has issued a space of audits focused on Tucson residents. What's more, when one asks why they are being audited, they're glibly told "That's what we do". If this is a random process, it is a waste of taxpayer monies. A REAL NEWSPAPER would investigate why the focus seems to be on Tucson (perhaps the reason is that we're already targeted as second class residents compared with folks in Maricopa?) and just how much revenue this randomness actually raises.
Prof. Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.