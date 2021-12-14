Letter: Arizona Depends on Federal Money to Solve Water Crisis

A recent article in Arizona Central* described Arizona’s plan to address looming Colorado river shortages. Unfortunately, Arizona’s plan is heavily dependent on federal money. Governor Ducey has already used Covid relief money to pay Indian tribes not to use their water for two years. But what happens if the Federal government quits providing money to Arizona? Republican House Minority Leader McCarthy’s recent marathon speech opposing Biden’s Build Back Better bill makes it clear that Republicans will not pass legislation to address things like Arizona’s water shortage. If Republicans regain control of Congress, they will likely focus on more tax cuts for the wealthy, leaving Arizona and the rest of the Colorado river basin states to fight over a shrinking resource. Certainly, our Republican state legislature has done nothing to address our water crisis. Keep that in mind when you vote in 2022.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.