It is good that we are able to break down the dollars for public education but we do need some other breakdowns to do some good comparisons to whether Arizona is getting what we pay for. Why do we not see audits of the charter schools getting taxpayer funding and a breakdown on what their spending on instruction is (also what goes to their profits) in order to do a good comparison of whether Arizona taxpayers are getting their moneys worth. In addition, why do we not see any comparison on the charter school test scores to determine if they truly provide better education than public schools. Do they have something to hide or have they convinced our lawmakers that they need a free pass and to just trust what they say? Makes you wonder!