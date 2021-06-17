Letter: Arizona Election fraud

It's amazing how things change but stay the same.
I am reading Tom Clavins book, "Tombstone". It indicates there has been a long history of Democrats cheating in elections.
It describes the 1880 election for Pima County Sheriff. The Republican candidate was a "law and order" candidate. The Democrat was tolerant of current criminal activity like cattle rustling. Everyone expected the Republican to win, but when the ballots were counted, the Democrat won by 42 votes. However, an investigation revealed that in the San Simon precinct there were 103 votes for the Democrat, and only one for the Republican. The real strange part was there were only 10 qualified voters in the precinct. No one contested the election, so it stood.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
