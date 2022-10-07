 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Arizona Election

  • Comments

My late mother was a life-long Republican; I doubt she ever voted outside the party. In 2016, she said she didn’t think she could vote for Trump, but neither would she vote for Clinton. She thought she’d vote for Mickey Mouse. After she had mailed in her ballot, I asked her if she had voted for Mickey. She said, “No I voted for the Wizard of Oz. I thought he had more leadership experience,” a cute but sad story. I wonder what she would do this year with a whole slate of Trump-backed, election-denying candidates in major offices. Would she vote for the Winged Monkeys or would she “Pay no attention to the [orange] man behind the curtain”? I imagine many current Republicans are faced with this same dilemma. I can only hope they might make a good decision for the future of Arizona.

Laura McCammon

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tucson Traffic/Crime

Yesterday, around 5:30 I was driving home from work on E Broadway and noticed as I drove by N Craycroft Rd that in the right lane there were a…

Letter: Pima Community College

As your recent article demonstrates, the Pima Community College, its Governing Board and upcoming election for two new board members are the s…

Letter: Say NO to Highway 11

Concerning a possible Highway 11 (U.S., Ariz. officials ask judge to toss lawsuit vs. Interstate 11), the entire project seems like a terrible…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News