Letter: Arizona Election

My late mother was a life-long Republican; I doubt she ever voted outside the party. In 2016, she said she didn’t think she could vote for Trump, but neither would she vote for Clinton. She thought she’d vote for Mickey Mouse. After she had mailed in her ballot, I asked her if she had voted for Mickey. She said, “No I voted for the Wizard of Oz. I thought he had more leadership experience,” a cute but sad story. I wonder what she would do this year with a whole slate of Trump-backed, election-denying candidates in major offices. Would she vote for the Winged Monkeys or would she “Pay no attention to the [orange] man behind the curtain”? I imagine many current Republicans are faced with this same dilemma. I can only hope they might make a good decision for the future of Arizona.