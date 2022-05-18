 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Arizona Fire District Safety Act.

Re: the May 16 article "Arizona's fire districts need help during crisis."

State Senator Paul Boyer recently wrote an op-ed asking for support for SCR1049, which would put on the ballot in November an "Arizona Fire District Safety Act", calling for a temporary sales tax to support state fire districts. This sales tax increase would supposedly raise $150 million for fire districts throughout the state.

Excuse my suspicion, but why, when the state is awash in a budget surplus of over $5 billon, are we being asked to voluntarily raise our taxes even more to give $150 million to fire districts throughout the state? How about some of that surplus go to them, and then there's no need for the ballot measure and no need for a "temporary" increase in sales tax (which we all know will never ever go away)!

Robert Hansen

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

