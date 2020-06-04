Letter: Arizona football future
In the past month there has been much speculation about what Arizona football will look like in the fall. Little has been written about the long-term prospects. I would urge the athletic department to soberly analyze the future by asking some questions. What good does it do the continuity of the program if new coaches are hired every five to six years-John Mackovic, Mike Stoops, Rich Rodriguez, and Kevin Sumlin are the latest examples? Why is it necessary to spend millions of dollars competing with other programs in the Pac-12 when a mediocre record is the best that can be expected? Finally, why have a 55,000 seat stadium when 15-20,000 seats will be empty at virtually every game?

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

