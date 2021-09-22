Letter: Arizona Football

I am a retired school administrator now living in Albuquerque, NM. I also attended Northern Arizona University in 1966 and was a member of the Lumberjack baseball team. NAU no longer has a baseball team; (it gets cold in Flagstaff). We played the University of Arizona when I was a freshman and we lost to the Wildcats in the late innings of our baseball game in Tucson. However, I am writing this letter to congratulate our NAU "Lumberjacks" on defeating the The University of Arizona "Wildcats". While I was at NAU, I never missed a home football game. I know the Wildcat fans are disappointed but at some point in history we were bound to beat them. I am sure the game was played with great pride and toughness from both the NAU and U of A players. I wish both teams the best of luck in the remainder of the season, especially my Lumberjacks!
Phil Ewing
