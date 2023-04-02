The recent letter-writer offended by AZGF’s donation solicitation due to promotion of Arizona as destination for mountain lion trophy hunters was spot-on; also noting the cruel methods involved.

Arizona Game and Fish is not a conservation organization but traditionally controlled by Safari Club International; a trophy hunting organization with elaborate contests with categories like most species killed. The International Wildlife Museum on Gates Pass manages these horrific contests.

For them, wildlife is a commodity for recreational killing. Safari Club also lobbies to eliminate depleted species protections and restrictions on cruel hunting methods. Promoted as conservation, AZGF’s relocation of big horn sheep to the “low fair” Catalina’s habitat was a scandal largely funded by Safari Club and trophy hunting orgs. Arizona Game and Fish is not a “conservation” organization and should be reformed.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side