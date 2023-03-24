My family received a full-color mailer from Arizona Game & Fish imploring “wildlife enthusiasts like you” to donate their state tax refunds to “help conserve & protect” Arizona wildlife. I was disgusted!

Trophy hunters from across the United States and the world come to Arizona to kill mountain lions. Why Arizona? Arizona Game & Fish allows use of the cruelest methods.

In Arizona, the hunt typically involves trained hound dogs chasing a mountain lion for miles. The exhausted lion instinctively seeks safety in a tree. Hunters shoot the lion until it can no longer hold on. The dogs may attack the dead or dying lion when it hits the ground.

Over 300 Arizona mountain lions are killed each year for “recreational purposes.” Arizona Game & Fish profits from this carnage through the sale of hunting tags and guide licenses. Don't give Arizona Game & Fish your tax refund. Don’t mark “Arizona Wildlife” on AZ Form 140.

Travis Cooper, 10th grader and future Arizona voter/taxpayer

Northwest side