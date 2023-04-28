I just contacted the AZ Attorney General's Office regarding the outrageous price of gasoline in Tucson. I spoke to someone and, of course, got shuffled off to 'Weights and Measures' part of AZ government. Spending part of the year in SW Colorado, I have closely monitored gas prices between Tucson and Durango Colorado; have been doing this for 20+ years. Historically, prices have been $ .40 to $ .50 per gallon cheaper here in Tucson, every year for the past 20 years. Now, prices in Durango are about $ .15 a gallon cheaper than Tucson. We have some of the highest prices in the country; the gasoline wholesalers are sticking it big time to Tucson residents. Nobody seems to care. Pathetic!