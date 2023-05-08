Arizona gasoline prices have been at least $1.00 a gallon above the U.S. national average since April 3rd. (Today it's $4.75 vs. $3.55 a gallon for regular.) That's $15-$20 million extra, per day, the people of Arizona have had to pay. The market price for crude oil has been essentially unchanged during that time at $75-$85 a barrel (42 gallons per barrel). In total, the state of Arizona has lost $525 million due to the unusually high gas price so far, assuming the midpoint of the range. The news media hasn't explained the surcharge. The governor hasn't hired any trains to bring in some $3.50 a gallon gasoline. Nobody cares! Life is good.