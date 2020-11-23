Letter: Arizona GOP leaders seek to postpone Maricopa County's election certification

One has to question the sanity of requesting a special session of the Arizona State Legislature to timely review the accuracy of the Dominion Voting System as requested by the Arizona County GOP chairs. But there can be little doubt as to the motive to postpone the certification of the Maricopa County election results. The motivation - a last minute attempt to subvert the will of the voters in servile obedience to the outgoing President.
The Maricopa County GOP Chair had an opportunity to view the logic and accuracy tests of the Dominion Voting Systems, but did not attend - ultimately leading to her resignation. This latest, desperate attempt to retain power speaks volumes as to the causes of the steady decline of the GOP party in Arizona.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
