Letter: Arizona GOP
Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and disinformation. They correctly rejected the “big lie” that the election was stolen. In Governor Ducey’s case, he was censured because he followed the law and the Constitution.

Yet, the Arizona GOP has not censured a member who gave a keynote address at a white nationalist convention. They have not censured members who continue to promote extremist anti-government and racist organizations or members who continue to peddle conspiracy theories and promote fabrications of voter fraud.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

